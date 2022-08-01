II awards 2022: Deadline extended by one week

The deadline for entering International Investment's 2022 Awards has been extended by one week to cope with demand.

The International Investment Awards, now in their 23rd year and the longest running event of their kind, has seen a huge rise in interest this year, so we have bowed to pressure and popular demand and extended the deadline to 5pm on Friday August 5, 2022.

There are over 30 categories covering the full spectrum of the industry from fintech to client service, to trusts and private banking.

The majority of the awards are decided via submitted entries and selected by our panel of expert judges, with some also including an additional readers' vote element.

Competitive

Gary Robinson, Publisher, International Investment, said: "We are extremely grateful for the industry support of the II Awards and this year is no exception. Entries are up around 30-40%, which will make them even more competitive this year. You have to be in it to win it and some categories will be more competitive than others.

"Giving this extra week means that there is still plenty of time to enter and will hopefully see every company given the opportunity to submit and application in time."

