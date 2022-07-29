JPMorgan Russian Securities has 'adequate resources' to stay open despite 95% fall in asset value

Despite the "severe negative impact" of the ongoing Russian sanctions, the JPMorgan Russia Securities trust management team believes it still has enough assets to continue operating for the next year. The trust's half-yearly report revealed the widespread effect global sanctions on Russian assets has had on the portfolio. These were brought in after Russia invaded Ukraine back in February. Almost all the fund's holdings are Russian equities and as a result, practically all trading was f...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes