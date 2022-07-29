ASOS and Boohoo among firms investigated over greenwashing claims

Fashion retailers ASOS and Boohoo are being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority over their ‘green claims'. Along with George at Asda, the three brands are being scrutinised about whether they misrepresented their sustainability criteria. In a statement, the competition watchdog said: "Should we find these companies are using misleading eco-claims, we will not hesitate to take enforcement action - through the courts, if necessary." SIF 2022: Jonathon Porritt warns o...