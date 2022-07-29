Chelverton spins off private capital business to focus on 'core' funds

Chelverton Asset Management is separating its private capital interests in order to zone in on its "core investment funds" business. In a statement, the group said that the private equity side of its business "has remained less well developed" than its open-ended portfolios and as a result it is being "spun off" as Macaulay Capital PLC, which floated on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) today. Chelverton's core funds business is comprised of several UK small-cap focused portfolios, many o...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes