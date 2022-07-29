Chelverton spins off private capital business to focus on 'core' funds

Chelverton Asset Management is separating its private capital interests in order to zone in on its "core investment funds" business. In a statement, the group said that the private equity side of its business "has remained less well developed" than its open-ended portfolios and as a result it is being "spun off" as Macaulay Capital PLC, which floated on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) today. Chelverton's core funds business is comprised of several UK small-cap focused portfolios, many o...