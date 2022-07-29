Jupiter AUM drops 19% as investors pull £3.6bn amid performance declines

Andrew Formica
Andrew Formica

Jupiter Fund Management's AUM fell by 19% over the first half of 2022 to £48.8bn amid net outflows of £3.6bn and declining markets, a result CEO Andrew Formica (pictured) described as "disappointing". According to its half-yearly results, the group experienced gross inflows of £6.9bn but this was not enough to overturn the aforementioned flood of outflows.   Alongside net outflows, a general market decline brought the firm's AUM down from £60.5bn at 31 December 2021 to £48.8bn at the en...

