Dubai FSA CEO Christopher Calabia resigns after 9 months in the role

Dubai Financial Services Authority's CEO Christopher Calabia has stepped down after nine months in the role. In a statement on 29 July, the board of directors of the DFSA said it had "accepted the resignation of F. Christopher Calabia, effective 31 August 2022. Chris joined the DFSA in October 2021 and is stepping down to return to the United States for family-related reasons. "Ian Johnston, who served as the DFSA's Chief Executive from 2012 to 2018, will reprise his role from 1 Septe...
