Isle of Man unveils Insuretech acceleration scheme with global mentor F10

Insurtech Isle of Man has set up a joint Acceleration Program with F10 for growth-stage Insurtech start-ups in what is a first for the crown dependency island. The Isle of Man is a globally recognised insurance centre, with insurance representing the biggest financial services sector on the Island, encompassing a wealth of knowledge and expertise. F10 is a global innovation ecosystem which supports early-stage Fintechs and Insurtechs by connecting them with experts and mentors. Th...