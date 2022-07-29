Candriam hires senior manager from GAM for emerging markets debt role

clock • 1 min read
Candriam hires senior manager from GAM for emerging markets debt role

Candriam has appointed Richard Briggs as senior portfolio manager within its €3.4bn emerging markets debt team. Briggs will be London-based covering hard currency sovereign debt, reporting to  the sustainable investments focused manager's head of emerging markets debt Diliana Deltcheva. He joins Candriam from GAM Investments, where he held the role of investment manager for emerging market sovereign credit, leading on hard currency. Previously, he worked for Alliance Trust as an emer...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

UAE sanctions six banks over tax evasion and fines exchange house $1.4m

European fintech firm debuts 'first ever' digital private equity platform in UAE  