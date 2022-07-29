Candriam hires senior manager from GAM for emerging markets debt role

Candriam has appointed Richard Briggs as senior portfolio manager within its €3.4bn emerging markets debt team. Briggs will be London-based covering hard currency sovereign debt, reporting to the sustainable investments focused manager's head of emerging markets debt Diliana Deltcheva. He joins Candriam from GAM Investments, where he held the role of investment manager for emerging market sovereign credit, leading on hard currency. Previously, he worked for Alliance Trust as an emer...