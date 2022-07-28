JO Hambro launches global select Shariah fund

JO Hambro Capital Management has launched a Global Select Shariah fund, bringing its institutional Global Shariah mandate to a wider market. The Irish domiciled OEIC will be managed by Nudgem Richyal (pictured), who also co-manages the firm's Global Select and International Select strategies and will use the same investment process as those funds. The fund will use the MSCI ACWI Islamic Index (net dividends reinvested) as a comparator benchmark. To ensure Shariah compliance, the firm...
