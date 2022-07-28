Rathbones maintains positive flows in H1 but profits decline

Rathbones is the latest manager to see falling profits in the first half of the 2022 financial year, though it managed to maintain inflows amid a volatile market environment. Profits at the 280-year-old asset manager dropped to £50m, down from £62.9m in June last year, as market volatility hit investor sentiment. Total funds under management across the group closed the period at £58.9bn, down from £59.2bn in June 2021, with assets in its funds business falling from £11.4bn to £10.9bn. ...