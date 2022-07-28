Article 8 assets decline as product development holds steady

Funds with the Article 8 SFDR designation lost €30.3bn in the second quarter of 2022, though product development remained level with an estimated 183 fund launches across Article 8 and 9, according to a Morningstar report. Flows into Article 9 'dark green' funds remained positive over the quarter, as investors poured €5.9bn into vehicles with the designation, though total Article 8 and Article 9 assets declined to €4.2trn amid volatile market conditions. Their market share has now surpa...