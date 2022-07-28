Malta FSA CEO Joseph Gavin resumes role after month long 'indisposed' absence 

Malta Financial Services Authority's CEO Joseph Gavin has resumed his role after being "indisposed" from 15 June. The MFSA had not given any reason behind Gavin's absence or any indication of when he might return when it issued the earlier statement and named chief officer of enforcement, Dr Michelle Mizzi Buontempo, as acting CEO in his absence. The MFSA said in a short statement on 27 July: "With reference to the news release issued on 15 June 2022, the MFSA would like to advise th...