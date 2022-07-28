UAE sanctions six banks over tax evasion and fines exchange house $1.4m

clock • 2 min read
UAE sanctions six banks over tax evasion and fines exchange house $1.4m

The Central Bank of the UAE has imposed financial sanctions on six unnamed banks to enforce the OECD's multi-lateral agreement on common reporting standards to tackle tax evasion. The region has seen a growing level of enforcement measures taken by the regulators in light of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in March this year placing the UAE on its so-called grey list for increased AML monitoring, and the industry's reaction which followed.   In a statement today (28 July), the re...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

European fintech firm debuts 'first ever' digital private equity platform in UAE  

Malta FSA CEO Joseph Gavin resumes role after month long 'indisposed' absence 