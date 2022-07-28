UAE sanctions six banks over tax evasion and fines exchange house $1.4m

The Central Bank of the UAE has imposed financial sanctions on six unnamed banks to enforce the OECD's multi-lateral agreement on common reporting standards to tackle tax evasion. The region has seen a growing level of enforcement measures taken by the regulators in light of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in March this year placing the UAE on its so-called grey list for increased AML monitoring, and the industry's reaction which followed. In a statement today (28 July), the re...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes