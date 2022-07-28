Alternatives adds £5bn to Schroders net inflows while mutual funds leak cash

The alternatives and private assets business was responsible for over half of Schroders' total net new business over H1 2022, while mutual funds struggled with market sentiment. According to its half year results, Schroders recorded net inflows of £8.4bn, with private assets and alternatives adding £4.8bn to the total, behind only its solutions business, which added £6.3bn, benefiting strongly from this year's acquisition of River and Mercantile's solutions arm. Wealth Management also b...