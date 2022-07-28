M&G CIO Jack Daniels to retire next year

Chief investment officer at M&G Jack Daniels will retire from the business in June 2023, after more than three-decade industry career. Daniels' career across investment and markets has spanned more than 35 years. He joined Prudential back in 2001 and took on the role of M&G CIO in March 2019, ahead of its demerger later that year. Global head of distribution Jonathan Willcocks to leave M&G after 17 years Daniels continued to take on new responsibilities as late as last year, addin...