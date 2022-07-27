Investec appoints CEO for UK Wealth and Investment business

Investec has appointed current CCO Barbara-Ann King as the new CEO for the group's UK Wealth and Investment business. King (pictured) will take over from Ciaran Whelan, who took over the role in April 2020 following Jonathan Wragg's decade-long stint in order to reposition and integrate the UK wealth business into the group. For the first time in the group's history, Investec's two most senior leadership positions in the UK will be held by women, as Ruth Leas was named CEO of Investec...