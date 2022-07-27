Three quarters of sovereign wealth funds embrace ESG policies

Sovereign wealth funds have sharply increased their adoption of ESG policies, with 75% now holding one, up from 47% five years ago, while central bank adoption of ESG policies has been even more dramatic at 47%, up from 11% in 2017. Invesco's Global Sovereign Asset Management study of 81 sovereign wealth funds and 58 central banks, collectively managing $23trn in assets, found that many sovereign and central bank investors who were previously resistant to ESG have now begun to adopt polici...