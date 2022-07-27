VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: UAP Group's Rob Shipman reveals launch, outlines 2022 vision

In this video exclusive, part of II's The Big Interview series - Rob Shipman, Group CEO, The UAP Group, outlines his plans for the company in 2022, including the launch of a new product, that he believes is perfect for the cross-border financial services world and the US/Lat Am marketplace in particular.

Click here or on the image below to view the shorter version of the video.

The full interview, shot in Incisive Media's TV Studios in Covent Garden, is also available here for those that wish to view.

In this longer version of this exclusive interview Shipman reveals the company's plans of the US and Latin American marketplace and talks about his career to date including how he became known as one of the founders of QROPS.