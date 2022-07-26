'Watershed moment for financial services': FCA unveils final Consumer Duty rules

The Financial Conduct Authority has published the final guidance its new Consumer Duty rules, which the regulator said will lead to a "major shift in financial services". The new rules, which come into effect on 31 July 2023 for new and existing products and services currently on sale, will improve how firms serve consumers by requiring them to act to deliver better outcomes, the watchdog said. Consumer Duty includes a new Consumer Principle that requires firms "to act to deliver good o...