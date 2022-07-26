Pridham Report: Blackrock and Fidelity continue to dominate in Q2

Retail sales of UK-domiciled funds run by top managers remained positive in the second quarter of this year, despite challenging financial conditions, according to the Pridham Report. The report found that Blackrock and Fidelity have remain on top for top gross retail sales and net retail sales respectively, with Fidelity also maintaining its second place in gross retail sales, partially due to the strong performance of its Index World and Global Dividend funds. However, while April saw...