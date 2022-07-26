50% of fund managers still to complete ESG data ahead of MiFID II deadline

50% of fund managers still to complete ESG data ahead of MiFID II deadline

Nearly 50% of fund manager groups have yet to complete their ESG templates ahead of the imminent MiFID II deadline, according to data from FE fundinfo.  As required by the MiFID II and IDD directives, any sustainability preferences of investors must be taken into account in the advisory process when assessing suitability for all their investment decisions from 2 August 2022. Data from FE fundinfo shows that fund managers are still grappling with this challenge a week before the deadline...

