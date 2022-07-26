Julius Baer imposes selective hiring freeze amid market volatility 

Zurich headquartered global wealth manager Julius Baer is to introduce a partial hiring freeze amid the market volatility of the first half of this year. The freeze will focus on non-relationship manager positions, according to a report by Reuters. Chief executive Philipp Rickenbacher said there were no immediate plans for lay-offs at the bank which has seen its headcount rise by 71 people this year, to 6,798 staff by the end of June. "We have taken a very cautious stance throughou...
