Julius Baer imposes selective hiring freeze amid market volatility 

clock • 1 min read
Julius Baer imposes selective hiring freeze amid market volatility 

Zurich headquartered global wealth manager Julius Baer is to introduce a partial hiring freeze amid the market volatility of the first half of this year.  The freeze will focus on non-relationship manager positions, according to a report by Reuters.  Chief executive Philipp Rickenbacher said there were no immediate plans for lay-offs at the bank which has seen its headcount rise by 71 people this year, to 6,798 staff by the end of June. "We have taken a very cautious stance throughou...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

50% of fund managers still to complete ESG data ahead of MiFID II deadline

Check out II's new categories for our 2022 awards as entry deadline fast approaches 