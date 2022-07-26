STM Group to buy £3.3m SIPP and SSAS business

STM Group, the cross border financial services provider, has entered into an agreement to acquire the portfolio, net assets and trustee companies of the SIPP and SSAS businesses, from Mercer Ltd, for a fixed consideration of £3.34m. Completion is planned for 31 August 2022, STM said in a statement today (26 July). The deal to buy the Premier Pensions' SIPP and SSAS business from Mercer owned JLT Benefit Solutions will be funded from existing financial resources and the remaining avail...