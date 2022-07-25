Schroders names new co-manager for £3.8bn Global Sustainable Growth fund as Davidson departs

Schroders has named Scott MacLennan (pictured) as the new co-manager of the £3.8bn Schroder Global Sustainable Growth fund following the sudden departure of Katherine Davidson, after 14 years at the firm. Davidson was co-portfolio manager for the Schroder Global Sustainable Growth fund and had recently assumed responsibility for the Schroder Sustainable Growth and Income strategy. In a statement, the asset manager said Davidson had decided to leave the firm to pursue an opportunity out...