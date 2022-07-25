Europe-domiciled funds suffer worst month since March 2020

Investors withdrew €47.7bn from long-term funds domiciled in Europe in June, as the region had its worst record for monthly outflows since March 2020, according to Morningstar European asset flows data. Net outflows climbed to €28.4bn, with fixed income funds suffering most. €84bn flowed out of bond funds, making the first half of 2022 the worst on record for the asset class. European money market funds shed €8bn. Net redemptions in equity funds climbed to €12.1bn, though passive funds...