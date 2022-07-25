Europe-domiciled funds suffer worst month since March 2020

Investors withdrew €47.7bn from long-term funds domiciled in Europe in June, as the region had its worst record for monthly outflows since March 2020, according to Morningstar European asset flows data. Net outflows climbed to €28.4bn, with fixed income funds suffering most. €84bn flowed out of bond funds, making the first half of 2022 the worst on record for the asset class. European money market funds shed €8bn. Net redemptions in equity funds climbed to €12.1bn, though passive funds...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes