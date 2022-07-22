Three advisers launch Ukrainian refugee aid campaign

Three advisers - Shannon Currie and Phil Billingham of Perceptive Planning, and David Crozier of Navigator Financial Planning - are launching an appeal to collect both finance and disability aids for Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Moldova. This is the second Ukrainian refugee aid campaign spearheaded by the London and Essex-based advisers, who made two trips to Poland in March and April this year, delivering basic and immediate aid donated by their local communities and financial ser...