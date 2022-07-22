Panama Papers whistleblower demands EU bring rule of law to Malta

The "John Doe" whistleblower behind the leaked documents that became known as the Panama Papers has spoken out via an interview with Germany's Der Spiegel, arguing that the EU should step in to ensure justice for murdered journalists Daphne Caruana Galizia and Ján Kuciak, and "to deliver rule of law in Malta". In the interview, the whistleblower laments that more has not been done to tackle the use of shell companies to stop flows of money, including money that is helping fund the Russian ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes