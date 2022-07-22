Panama Papers whistleblower demands EU bring rule of law to Malta

The "John Doe" whistleblower behind the leaked documents that became known as the Panama Papers has spoken out via an interview with Germany's Der Spiegel, arguing that the EU should step in to ensure justice for murdered journalists Daphne Caruana Galizia and Ján Kuciak, and "to deliver rule of law in Malta". In the interview, the whistleblower laments that more has not been done to tackle the use of shell companies to stop flows of money, including money that is helping fund the Russian ...