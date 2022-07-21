Dovish ECB hikes rates for first time since eurozone debt crisis

The European Central Bank has raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years, to 0.5%, in response to eurozone inflation soaring to 8.6% in June. Economists had been pricing in a hike of 25bps for some time, expecting the central bank to finally prioritise the rampant inflation over growth concerns. The latter was a particularly pressing issue in Europe since it had a direct, geographic exposure to the war in Ukraine, which meant it felt the impacts of the energy crisis even more int...