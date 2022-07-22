Guernsey consults on new law to regulate VASPs

The Guernsey Financial Services Commission has issued a consultation paper, which among other matters seeks input on proposals to regulate fintech platforms operating crowdfunding, peer to peer platforms and virtual asset service providers (VASPs). The consultation (https://www.gfsc.gg/commission/legislation-and-guidance) follows the passing of The Lending, Credit and Finance (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law 2022, which was passed by the States of Guernsey on 14 July. The Commission said tha...