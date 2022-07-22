Abu Dhabi H1 real estate sales over $6bn

Sales of real estate in Abu Dhabi in the first half of 2022 surpassed AED22.51bn, or some $6.13bn, according to data from the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), reports WAM, the Emirates News Agency. Total property transactions over the period hit 7,474. There were 3,68 real estate transactions worth AED8.9bn, and 3,906 mortgage transactions worth AED13.61bn. By location, Yas Island led with transactions of AED1.8bn, followed by Al Saadiyat Island (AED1.2bn), Al Shamkh...