Abu Dhabi H1 real estate sales over $6bn

clock • 1 min read
Abu Dhabi H1 real estate sales over $6bn

Sales of real estate in Abu Dhabi in the first half of 2022 surpassed AED22.51bn, or some $6.13bn, according to data from the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), reports WAM, the Emirates News Agency. Total property transactions over the period hit 7,474. There were 3,68 real estate transactions worth AED8.9bn, and 3,906 mortgage transactions worth AED13.61bn. By location, Yas Island led with transactions of AED1.8bn, followed by Al Saadiyat Island (AED1.2bn), Al Shamkh...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Jonathan Boyd

View profile
More from Jonathan Boyd

Bank of 'mum and dad' threatened by cost of living crisis warns Canada Life

Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding invests £224m in M&G

More on Property

80% of AUM drop linked to negative market movements and foreign exchange.
Funds

GAM takes CHF16bn hit to AUM ahead of results

Cites economic and geopolitical conditions

Georgie Lee
clock 18 July 2022 • 1 min read
Biggest European listing in a decade set for London
Investments

Biggest European listing in a decade set for London

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 15 July 2022 • 4 min read
Fixed income suffers most as bear market sets in
Investments

Fixed income suffers most as bear market sets in

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 13 July 2022 • 2 min read