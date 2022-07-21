Judge sends adviser with HK link to prison for 3 years, urges FCA to consider regulatory action

A judge in Edinburgh has sent down a former financial adviser for three years for his role in embezzling £170,000 from a client, stating that despite Scotland's sentencing guidelines he saw no other option, while also recommending the Crown "bring this matter to the attention of the Financial Conduct Authority to consider what, if any, regulatory action may be appropriate." Sheriff Kenneth Campbell QC sentenced Gordon Couch following the outcome of a jury trial that considered his actions ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes