Matthews Asia launches new Article 9 fund

Matthews Asia has launched a new Article 9 portfolio, the Matthews Asia Sustainable Future fund, which will invest in climate change mitigation, clean environment and health and wellbeing, among other themes. This is the first Article 9 fund from the investment house, with five existing portfolios recently recategorised as Article 8 under SFDR regulation. The fund will be run by Vivek Tanneeru (pictured) who currently runs the Matthews Asia ESG fund, along with head of ESG Kathlyn Colli...