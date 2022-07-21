Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding invests £224m in M&G

Kingdom Holding Company, the Saudi Arabia based investment company chaired by prince Alwaleed Bin Talal and listed on the Tadawul (Saudi Stock Exchange), has announced an investment in UK headquartered M&G Plc worth more than SAR1bn, or almost £224.4m at current exchange rates. M&G is one of the largest insurance and asset management companies in Europe. Kingdom Holding said in a statement released on the Saudi Exchange that "This investment is aligned with KHC's investment strategy of inv...