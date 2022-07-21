Jersey FSC Annual Report highlights AML/CFT as "permanent priority"

The latest annual report from the Jersey Financial Services Commission has highlighted Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) as a core ongoing area of focus, set to build on existing measures to address related underlying challenges. In the words of Commission chairman Mark Hoban: "Our success relies on the Island's reputation, and this is permanently under scrutiny, not just every time there is an assessment. Therefore, our focus on AML/CFT is and will be ...