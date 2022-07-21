The effect of inflation and higher interest rates on the EM consumer

"Inflation up, rates up, consumption down." This was the position of one smart investor we met just recently. And for good measure, she added that this equation didn't even need a recession to be added. It has something to said for it. Clearly if you are struggling with debt or else have lost your job then you are going to spend less. But the likely response of EM consumers in the months ahead deserves further scrutiny. (1) Household savings in the emerging economies are in bett...