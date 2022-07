Fidelity platform Fidelity International has restricted investment into the Premier Miton Worldwide Opportunities fund, a fund of investments trusts, after a change to cost disclosure guidance meant the charges exceeded 2.5%, the platform's unofficial ongoing cap, reports International Investment sister site Investment Week. On 30 June 2022, Fidelity International decided to restrict new investments in fund, because it was "in the best interests of our customers," according to a statement...