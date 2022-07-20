Singapore flags more expensive currency, more foreign workers following latest inflation report

Asset returns from Singapore converted into other currencies look set to shift after the country said it would look to a stronger exchange rate to combat imported inflation, while foreign workers could find it easier to enter the jurisdiction. The commitments were noted in remarks from Ravi Menon, managing director, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) at the MAS Annual Report 2021/2022 Media Conference. Citing global drivers of inflation, such as food and fuel inflation, Menon noted ...