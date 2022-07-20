Supreme Court of Gibraltar awards £20k damages to CM

Fabian Picardo, Gibraltar's chief minister, has been awarded damages of £20,000 by the Supreme Court of Gibraltar against Augustin Rosety Fernandez de Castro, a Vox party member in Spain's Parliament, over a series of Tweets. In a statement published by HM Government of Gibraltar, it said: "The chief minister took action against the publication in Gibraltar of a series of Tweets that were highly defamatory, untrue statements relating to Mr Picardo in relation to his role as chief minister ...