Parmenion platform launches open architecture solution

clock • 2 min read
Parmenion platform launches open architecture solution

Adviser platform Parmenion has announced the launch of Advisory Models PRO, a service providing open architecture access to advisers who want to build and run their own advisory portfolios utilising the platform's proprietary technology. This technology has been used for some 15 years to run DFM models. Now, it will be opened up to advisory models, marking a new direction for the platform. Parmenion is focused on becoming the provider of choice for advisers who run a CIP, and the additi...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Jonathan Boyd

View profile
More from Jonathan Boyd

CAMRADATA includes D&I data as AODC signatories hit £1.6trn AUM/AUA

Singapore flags more expensive currency, more foreign workers following latest inflation report