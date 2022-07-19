Parmenion platform launches open architecture solution

Adviser platform Parmenion has announced the launch of Advisory Models PRO, a service providing open architecture access to advisers who want to build and run their own advisory portfolios utilising the platform's proprietary technology. This technology has been used for some 15 years to run DFM models. Now, it will be opened up to advisory models, marking a new direction for the platform. Parmenion is focused on becoming the provider of choice for advisers who run a CIP, and the additi...