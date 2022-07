Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has announced Lord Abbett (Middle East) Limited has received approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority to open a Middle East office. Citing Lord Abbett's more than 50 years of experience in multi-sector credit and credit research, DIFC notes the manager will join more than 250 wealth and asset managers, which through the jurisdiction collectively oversee more than $450bn of assets and more than 100 significant domiciled funds. The...