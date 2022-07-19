London & Capital Europe launches in Barcelona for European wealth management clients

London & Capital, the wealth and asset manager, has launched London & Capital Europe (LCE), as it expands its operations across the continent, including setting up its first Continental European office in Barcelona. The office launch follows the strategic partnership with Lovell Minnick Partners announced in June. LCE will be led by partner and chief investment officer, Pau Morilla Giner (pictured), who has been with London & Capital since 2008. He will be responsible for driving growth...