London & Capital Europe launches in Barcelona for European wealth management clients

London & Capital, the wealth and asset manager, has launched London & Capital Europe (LCE), as it expands its operations across the continent, including setting up its first Continental European office in Barcelona. The office launch follows the strategic partnership with Lovell Minnick Partners announced in June. LCE will be led by partner and chief investment officer, Pau Morilla Giner (pictured), who has been with London & Capital since 2008. He will be responsible for driving growth...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes