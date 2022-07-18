Mediolanum International Funds adds two strategies to ESG offering

Article 8 and 9 funds
Article 8 and 9 funds

Mediolanum International Funds, based in Dublin, has added two strategies to its ESG range, targeting multi-asset and energy transition companies. The asset management platform of Mediolanum Bank has launched the Mediolanum Best Brands Multi-Asset ESG Selection fund, an Article 8 fund, and the Mediolanum Best Brands Energy Transition fund, designated Article 9. The former is an actively-managed multi-asset fund that harnesses a diversified approach to generating financial returns. It...

