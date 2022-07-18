Mediolanum International Funds adds two strategies to ESG offering

Mediolanum International Funds, based in Dublin, has added two strategies to its ESG range, targeting multi-asset and energy transition companies. The asset management platform of Mediolanum Bank has launched the Mediolanum Best Brands Multi-Asset ESG Selection fund, an Article 8 fund, and the Mediolanum Best Brands Energy Transition fund, designated Article 9. The former is an actively-managed multi-asset fund that harnesses a diversified approach to generating financial returns. It...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes