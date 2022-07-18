US SEC awards whistleblowers more than $6m, total payments top $1.3bn

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced awards of more than $6m to two whistleblowers who provided critical information and assistance in two separate covered actions. In one action, the SEC issued an award of more than $3m to a whistleblower who was solicited to invest in a product that they believed was being misrepresented. The individual alerted the SEC to the potential misconduct, which prompted the opening of the investigation, and continued to cooper...