Singapore court issues SGD20k fine for carrying on fund management without licence

A court in Singapore has convicted Ms Lee Ying Hui of carrying out fund management business without a capital markets services licence, and fined her SGD20,000. Lee pleaded guilty to the charge under section 82 of the Securities and Futures Act (SFA), notes the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). "Between December 2017 and June 2022, Ms Lee made arrangements with six investors to trade on their behalf in their personal trading accounts. The trades conducted by Ms Lee were in leverage...