Carey Olsen, HIGHVERN lead launch of systematically driven VC fund for UK startups

Carey Olsen and HIGHVERN have supported Capital Pilot on the launch of Boost Fund I, the UK's first automated high-volume investment fund for high-growth UK startups. Boost Fund I is a Jersey private fund. It assesses invidual companies using Capital Pilot's data driven "Investability Rating System". The fund is sector agnostic and is seeking to complete 100 equity investments in less than six months. Richard Blakesley, founder and CEO of Capital Pilot, said: "We are delighted that ...