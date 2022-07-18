deVere's Green: Heatwave crisis can ONLY be tackled with mega amounts of private money

The extreme heatwave crisis scorching parts of the UK, Europe, the US and Asia underscores that private finance must be urgently unlocked and mobilised by the financial sector, as politicians continue to skirt the issue, warns Nigel Green, chief executive and founder of deVere Group (pictured). Green, who oversees one of the world's largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organisations, said: "The consequences of years and years of outrageous inaction from poli...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes