Government plans to deregulate the financial sector are set to spark a battle between politicians and the Bank of England. Former chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to publish his so-called ‘Big Bang 2.0' on Wednesday, which would see ministers given the power to challenge regulatory decisions made by the central bank, reports International Investment sister title Investment Week. This will be supported by current chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, while outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson is repor...