BlackRock AUM falls 11% in 'worst start to the year in half a century' for capital markets

The world's largest asset manager has seen its assets under management drop by 11% in what chair and CEO Larry Fink (pictured) described as an investment environment "not seen in decades" and "the worst start to the year for both stocks and bonds in half a century". BlackRock's AUM fell to $8.5trn in the second quarter of the year due to declining asset prices and a strengthening dollar, marking the company's second consecutive quarterly drop after topping $10trn at the end of 2021, report...
