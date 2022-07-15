BlackRock AUM falls 11% in 'worst start to the year in half a century' for capital markets

The world's largest asset manager has seen its assets under management drop by 11% in what chair and CEO Larry Fink (pictured) described as an investment environment "not seen in decades" and "the worst start to the year for both stocks and bonds in half a century". BlackRock's AUM fell to $8.5trn in the second quarter of the year due to declining asset prices and a strengthening dollar, marking the company's second consecutive quarterly drop after topping $10trn at the end of 2021, report...