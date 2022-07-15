BlackRock AUM falls 11% in 'worst start to the year in half a century' for capital markets

clock • 2 min read
Larry Fink said that the first half of 2022 brought an investment environment "not seen in decades".
Image:

Larry Fink said that the first half of 2022 brought an investment environment "not seen in decades".

The world's largest asset manager has seen its assets under management drop by 11% in what chair and CEO Larry Fink (pictured) described as an investment environment "not seen in decades" and "the worst start to the year for both stocks and bonds in half a century". BlackRock's AUM fell to $8.5trn in the second quarter of the year due to declining asset prices and a strengthening dollar, marking the company's second consecutive quarterly drop after topping $10trn at the end of 2021, report...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

AXA IM appoints global head of multi-asset as Serge Pizem leaves the firm

Losses totalling £2.4bn drive Polar Capital AUM down 14% in Q2