AXA IM appoints global head of multi-asset as Serge Pizem leaves the firm

AXA Investment Managers has appointed Laurent Clavel, currently head of the firm's Quant Lab, as global head of multi-asset. Based in Paris, he will take over from Serge Pizem from September, who will be leaving the firm after two decades to "pursue new professional challenges" outside AXA IM. Clavel (pictured) will report to Hans Stoter, global head of AXA IM Core, and focus on enhancing the investment, commercial and financial performance of the €864bn firm's multi-asset platform. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes