AXA IM appoints global head of multi-asset as Serge Pizem leaves the firm

clock • 1 min read
AXA IM appoints global head of multi-asset as Serge Pizem leaves the firm

AXA Investment Managers has appointed Laurent Clavel, currently head of the firm's Quant Lab, as global head of multi-asset.  Based in Paris, he will take over from Serge Pizem from September, who will be leaving the firm after two decades to "pursue new professional challenges" outside AXA IM.  Clavel (pictured) will report to Hans Stoter, global head of AXA IM Core, and focus on enhancing the investment, commercial and financial performance of the €864bn firm's multi-asset platform. ...

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
