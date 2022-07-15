Biggest European listing in a decade set for London

Biggest European listing in a decade set for London

The largest listing on the London Stock Exchange is set to go ahead next week as GlaxoSmithKline investors voted to demerge its newly-created consumer healthcare unit Haleon. The vote to demerge passed overwhelmingly on Wednesday (13 July), with 99.8% voting in favour of the break-up. Next Monday (18 July), the UK's pharmaceutical giant will part ways and Haelon will stand alone as its own stock. It is expected to seek a valuation of around £45bn, making it not only the biggest UK listi...

