Biggest European listing in a decade set for London

The largest listing on the London Stock Exchange is set to go ahead next week as GlaxoSmithKline investors voted to demerge its newly-created consumer healthcare unit Haleon. The vote to demerge passed overwhelmingly on Wednesday (13 July), with 99.8% voting in favour of the break-up. Next Monday (18 July), the UK's pharmaceutical giant will part ways and Haelon will stand alone as its own stock. It is expected to seek a valuation of around £45bn, making it not only the biggest UK listi...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes